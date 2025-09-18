Pharma sector on track for 7-9% growth in FY26

Indian pharma firms kicked off FY26 with a healthy 10.3% year-on-year jump in Q1 sales, after an 11.6% rise last year. Chronic therapies, new product introductions, and price hikes did most of the heavy lifting. Europe 's market is also on track for another big year, with 10-12% growth expected after last year's sharp 18.9% jump.

US growth slowing; firms investing in R&D

Growth in the US—a major revenue source—is slowing to around 3-5%, due to regulatory scrutiny by the USFDA and pricing pressures.

To keep up globally, Indian companies are investing more in R&D and focusing on complex molecules and speciality products.

For now, they're safe from new US tariffs, but proposed pricing changes could bring fresh challenges ahead.