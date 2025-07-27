ED's action against Reliance Power and Reliance Infra ends

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, two publicly listed companies associated with Anil Ambani , have announced that the Enforcement Directorate 's (ED) action against them has ended. The ED had been conducting search operations at various locations in Mumbai and Delhi for three days. The agency seized several documents and electronic devices during the raids.

Cooperation assurance 'Action by ED has concluded at all locations' Both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have assured their complete cooperation with the ED. "The action by ED has concluded at all locations. The company and all its officials have fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the authority," said a statement from the companies. They also clarified that recent developments in this matter have not affected their business operations or performance.

Independence clarification Reliance Power, Reliance Infra clarify Anil Ambani not on board Reliance Power and Reliance Infra have clarified that they are independent listed entities with no business or financial ties to Reliance Communications (RCOM), or Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL). They also disclosed that Ambani is not on the board of directors for either company as of July 27, 2025. This means he has no governance, management or operational power in these firms.