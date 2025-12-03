Next Article
ED to auction jet from ₹792cr Falcon scam
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to auction a Hawker 800A jet tied to a massive ₹792 crore fraud by Amardeep Kumar and the Falcon Group.
Their bogus invoice-discounting scheme tricked investors.
The jet, bought for about ₹1.6 million in 2024, was seized at Hyderabad airport in March 2025.
Where things stand now
Kumar escaped the country on this very plane before any FIRs were filed and is still missing.
So far, the ED has arrested three people—including Kumar's brother and Falcon's COO—and attached assets worth nearly ₹19 crore.
The aircraft will be auctioned online on December 9, with proceeds going back to those who lost money.
The investigation is still ongoing.