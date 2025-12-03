Next Article
MSCI Emerging Markets Index just had its toughest month in a year
Business
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.4% in November, snapping a 10-month winning streak.
Big reason? Foreign investors pulled $22 billion out of Asian stocks—mostly from South Korea and Taiwan.
Why does this matter for you?
If you're into global markets or tech-heavy portfolios, this shift could hit close to home.
India saw $425 million flow out after a huge rally, but now its stock prices look more reasonable compared to other emerging markets—potentially setting up stronger gains in 2026.
What's behind the drop?
Markets are reacting to worries about US interest rates, a strong dollar, trade tensions, and China's property struggles.
The good news: expected US rate cuts and easing inflation in 2026 might help these markets bounce back soon.