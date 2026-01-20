Edelweiss's EAAA India alternatives lines up ₹1,500cr IPO
EAAA India Alternatives, part of Edelweiss Financial Services, is gearing up for a ₹1,500 crore IPO—basically selling shares to the public—with papers already filed to SEBI.
The offer is entirely a sale by Edelweiss Securities & Investments Private Limited.
What does the company do?
EAAA India Alternatives manages investments in things like infrastructure, energy, transportation, and real estate—think long-term projects that need patient capital.
They now handle over ₹65,500 crore in assets and work with both big institutions and individual investors from offices in Mumbai, Delhi, GIFT City, and Singapore.
By the numbers
The company had a strong FY25: profits jumped 31% to ₹229.8 crore and revenue climbed 36% to ₹670.3 crore compared to last year.
Other details
Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal, and Nuvama Wealth are handling the IPO process.