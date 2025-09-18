Next Article
Edtech firm Jaro Education to raise ₹450cr via IPO
Business
Jaro Education is opening up its ₹450 crore IPO on September 23, with shares priced between ₹846 and ₹890.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹170cr and a ₹280cr sale by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, closing on September 25.
The company plans to use the funds for marketing, brand building, and paying off debt.
Founded in 2009, Jaro partners with top names like IITs, IIMs, and even international schools such as the Swiss School of Management.
With over 22 learning centers across India and 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in IIM campuses, they offer 268 programs for students everywhere.