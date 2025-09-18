Edtech firm Jaro Education to raise ₹450cr via IPO

The company has over 22 learning centers across India

The company plans to use the funds for marketing, brand building, and paying off debt.

Founded in 2009, Jaro partners with top names like IITs, IIMs, and even international schools such as the Swiss School of Management.

With over 22 learning centers across India and 17 immersive tech studio set-ups in IIM campuses, they offer 268 programs for students everywhere.