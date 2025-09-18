Climate change could cost global economy $1.5 trillion Business Sep 18, 2025

A fresh report from the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group warns that climate-linked health problems—like more diseases and worker shortages—could hit the global economy with a $1.5 trillion loss in the next 25 years.

The takeaway? Companies need to start investing in ways to adapt, not just to protect themselves, but also to find new opportunities as the world changes.