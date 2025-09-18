Climate change could cost global economy $1.5 trillion
A fresh report from the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group warns that climate-linked health problems—like more diseases and worker shortages—could hit the global economy with a $1.5 trillion loss in the next 25 years.
The takeaway? Companies need to start investing in ways to adapt, not just to protect themselves, but also to find new opportunities as the world changes.
Food, construction, and healthcare sectors most at risk
Food and agriculture could lose $740 billion in output, putting food security at risk for many.
Construction and building-related sectors might see productivity drop by $570 billion, while healthcare could take a $200 billion hit as climate-related illnesses rise.
The report suggests companies step up with solutions like climate-resilient crops or heat-stable medicines—and calls for supportive policies as these issues gain attention ahead of COP30 in Brazil next year.