EFTA trade deal kicks in tomorrow: What it means
Business
Starting October 1, 2024, India's new trade pact with the European Free Trade Association (that's Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) officially kicks in.
Signed in March 2024, the deal brings in a massive $100 billion investment over 15 years and even has a safety net—India can pause tariff cuts if promises aren't kept.
Cheaper imports, easier exports
Get ready for cheaper Swiss chocolates, watches, and cool gadgets as tariffs drop.
Indian exporters will have an easier time selling textiles and farm products in EFTA countries.
Plus, the agreement is expected to create about one million direct jobs in India thanks to big investments from EFTA countries.