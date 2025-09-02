Next Article
Eicher Motors zooms 2.9% on strong financial performance
Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield bikes, saw its stock climb 2.9% on Monday to ₹6,280.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to the company's solid financials and smart growth moves.
Riding high on robust financials
In the year ending March 2025, Eicher's revenue jumped 14% to ₹18,870 crore and net profit grew 13.5% to ₹4,035 crore.
The latest quarter (April-June 2025) also looked good—revenue rose almost 15%, and profit was up over 13%.
All this is boosting confidence that Eicher can keep riding out market ups and downs.