Eicher Motors zooms 2.9% on strong financial performance

Riding high on robust financials

In the year ending March 2025, Eicher's revenue jumped 14% to ₹18,870 crore and net profit grew 13.5% to ₹4,035 crore.

The latest quarter (April-June 2025) also looked good—revenue rose almost 15%, and profit was up over 13%.

All this is boosting confidence that Eicher can keep riding out market ups and downs.