Eid-e-Milad: Will Indian stock markets remain open tomorrow?

September has no weekday breaks—just weekends off. The next market holiday isn't until October 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti , with a couple more in October and Christmas wrapping up the year.

How did the market perform today?

On September 4, markets started strong but cooled off by closing. Nifty 50 edged up just 0.08% to finish at 24,734, while Sensex gained 0.19% to close at 80,718.

Recent GST tweaks helped auto and FMCG stocks a bit, but worries about possible US tariffs kept things in check.