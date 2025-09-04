Figma's stock dips after 250% rise post IPO

Figma lets teams work together in real time to design websites and apps—think Google Docs for designers. It's a major rival to Adobe and trades at much higher profit multiples than both Adobe and most of the S&P 500. Despite the stock dip, Figma posted strong Q2 results with revenue up 41% year-on-year to $249.6 million, just edging past expectations.

Share lock-ups are ending this week

Only about 41% of Figma's shares are currently available for trading, making prices swingier than usual.

Employee share lock-ups are ending this week, which could add more shares into the mix; meanwhile, major venture capital investors won't be able to sell all their stakes until mid-2026 due to staggered lock-up agreements.