Srikar Seeds parent Eldorado files ₹1,000 crore IPO
Eldorado Agritech, known for Srikar Seeds, is looking to raise ₹1,000 crore through an IPO just filed with SEBI.
The plan includes a fresh issue of ₹340 crore and existing shareholders selling shares worth ₹660 crore.
Promoters Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni are set to offload a big chunk—₹500 crore and ₹160 crore in shares.
Eldorado's revenue grew at a CAGR of 27.92% since FY23
Based in Telangana, Eldorado focuses on agro-science—think seed innovation and crop care—with 226 hybrids and open-pollinated seeds across 47 crops.
The company's been on a growth streak, registering a revenue CAGR of 27.92% between FY23 and FY25.
For FY25 alone, they reported ₹441 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹71 crore.
Some IPO funds will go toward clearing debt; the remainder will be allocated to general corporate purposes.