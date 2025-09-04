Srikar Seeds parent Eldorado files ₹1,000 crore IPO

Eldorado's revenue grew at a CAGR of 27.92% since FY23

Based in Telangana, Eldorado focuses on agro-science—think seed innovation and crop care—with 226 hybrids and open-pollinated seeds across 47 crops.

The company's been on a growth streak, registering a revenue CAGR of 27.92% between FY23 and FY25.

For FY25 alone, they reported ₹441 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹71 crore.

Some IPO funds will go toward clearing debt; the remainder will be allocated to general corporate purposes.