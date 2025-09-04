Google expands AI-writing tools in Gboard to all Android users

Google has expanded its AI-powered writing tools in Gboard to all Android users. The feature was initially available only for Pixel 10 users but is now accessible to a broader audience. The update comes as part of Android 16 QPR1 and includes a rebranded version of Nearby Share called Quick Share.

Feature details AI writing tools in Gboard The AI writing tools in Gboard combine spellcheck with style-specific rewriting features, similar to those in Gmail or Samsung's software. The update lets you proofread, rephrase, and elaborate on messages with all processing done on-device in the background. While not every user may need this feature, it can be useful for those who want their messages to sound more professional or casual, depending on context.

App redesign Quick Share replaces Nearby Share Google's rebranded version of Nearby Share, Quick Share, has also been redesigned. The update turns Quick Share into a more fully featured, standalone app. Users can now navigate tabs for sending and receiving content, quickly select accounts, locate nearby devices, and transfer multiple files simultaneously. The Receive tab shows progress bars for incoming content with options to cancel or review transfers on the fly.