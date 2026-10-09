Eighth Pay Commission to recommend changes for central government employees
If you're a central government employee, here's the scoop: the Eighth Pay Commission is working on new salary recommendations, and any actual pay hikes are expected only after mid-2027.
The commission was set up on 3 November 2025 and has until around May and June 2027 to wrap up its report.
Recent meetings in Bengaluru and upcoming ones in Mumbai are key steps toward finalizing these changes.
Commission holds nationwide hearings
The commission is meeting employees, pensioners, and unions all over India, from Delhi to Ladakh, to hear their concerns.
Unions are pushing for a bigger jump in pay than before, which could mean noticeable changes if approved.
But here's the catch: even after the report is ready, it'll need government approval before any salary bump kicks in, so patience is still needed!