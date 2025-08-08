Next Article
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro crosses ₹100cr in sales in India
Eli Lilly's new weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, is making waves in India—crossing ₹100cr in sales just four months after its March 2025 launch.
With approximately 160,000 units sold and a big jump from an unspecified figure to ₹47cr between June and July, it's outpacing rival Wegovy by a wide margin.
Drug's weight loss benefits, lower cost per month driving sales
Mounjaro stands out because it helps people lose more weight (20-22% vs. Wegovy's 16-18%) and costs less each month—₹14,000-17,500 compared to Wegovy's much steeper price.
Plus, it also helps manage type-2 diabetes along with weight loss.
But with generic versions on the horizon, keeping up this growth might get tricky as competition heats up.