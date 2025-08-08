Eli Lilly's Mounjaro crosses ₹100cr in sales in India

Drug's weight loss benefits, lower cost per month driving sales

Mounjaro stands out because it helps people lose more weight (20-22% vs. Wegovy's 16-18%) and costs less each month—₹14,000-17,500 compared to Wegovy's much steeper price.

Plus, it also helps manage type-2 diabetes along with weight loss.

But with generic versions on the horizon, keeping up this growth might get tricky as competition heats up.