Signature Global's Q1 FY26 profit leaps 386% to ₹34 crore
Signature Global just posted a massive 386% leap in profit for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹34 crore compared to last year's ₹7 crore.
This surge came as the company wrapped up more projects, driving revenue up 118% to ₹870 crore.
Aggarwal says new launches are on the way
In the last quarter, Signature Global delivered 15.7 million sq ft of real estate and added nearly 10 acres in Sohna to its portfolio, keeping its project pipeline strong at over 51 million sq ft.
Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal says new launches are on the way to keep momentum going.
The company is also holding steady with net debt at ₹890 crore and continues to focus on growing its presence in the NCR real estate scene.