Signature Global's Q1 FY26 profit leaps 386% to ₹34 crore

Aggarwal says new launches are on the way

In the last quarter, Signature Global delivered 15.7 million sq ft of real estate and added nearly 10 acres in Sohna to its portfolio, keeping its project pipeline strong at over 51 million sq ft.

Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal says new launches are on the way to keep momentum going.

The company is also holding steady with net debt at ₹890 crore and continues to focus on growing its presence in the NCR real estate scene.