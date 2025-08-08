HPCL's Q1 profit skyrockets to ₹4,111cr on smart inventory moves

The company's refinery throughput hit a record high

The company set new records with refinery throughput at 6.66 million tons (up 15.6%) and market sales reaching 13.04 million tons, showing strong demand for its products.

Still, HPCL's refining margin dropped from $5.03 to $3.08 per barrel, and losses on subsidized LPG shot up to ₹13,043 crore by June 2025—reminding everyone that even with high profits, some tough hurdles remain.