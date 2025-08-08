Next Article
HPCL's Q1 profit skyrockets to ₹4,111cr on smart inventory moves
HPCL just posted a huge profit leap for the first quarter of FY26, hitting ₹4,111 crore compared to only ₹634 crore last year.
This big win comes from smart inventory moves and solid operations—even though the company is dealing with slimmer refining margins and rising losses on LPG sales.
The company's refinery throughput hit a record high
The company set new records with refinery throughput at 6.66 million tons (up 15.6%) and market sales reaching 13.04 million tons, showing strong demand for its products.
Still, HPCL's refining margin dropped from $5.03 to $3.08 per barrel, and losses on subsidized LPG shot up to ₹13,043 crore by June 2025—reminding everyone that even with high profits, some tough hurdles remain.