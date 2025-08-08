Biocon's profit soars 342% on strong sales across product lines

Biosimilars drove revenue growth, backed by new product launches

Biosimilars made up most of Biocon's revenue this quarter, growing 18% to ₹2,458 crore.

Generics also saw a boost with new launches in Europe and the US.

Plus, Biocon raised ₹4,500 crore in June to strengthen its biotech arm and keep investing in innovation—including a new injectable facility in Bangalore and fresh approvals for key drugs.