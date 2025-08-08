Biocon's profit soars 342% on strong sales across product lines
Biocon just posted a huge win: their Q1 FY26 profit soared 342% to ₹31 crore, all thanks to strong sales across biosimilars, generics, and research services.
Total revenue hit ₹3,942 crore as the company kept rolling out new products and expanding into global markets.
Biosimilars drove revenue growth, backed by new product launches
Biosimilars made up most of Biocon's revenue this quarter, growing 18% to ₹2,458 crore.
Generics also saw a boost with new launches in Europe and the US.
Plus, Biocon raised ₹4,500 crore in June to strengthen its biotech arm and keep investing in innovation—including a new injectable facility in Bangalore and fresh approvals for key drugs.
Biocon's success story could inspire other Indian pharma companies
Biocon's rapid growth suggests more affordable medicines could be hitting shelves worldwide—and implies how Indian pharma is making waves globally.
If you're interested in science-driven business or want to see how Indian companies are scaling up internationally, this is one story worth following.