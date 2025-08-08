EPA's $7B Solar for All initiative canceled
The EPA has canceled its $7 billion Solar for All initiative, which was supposed to help nearly a million lower-income households get solar panels and clean energy upgrades.
Launched under President Biden, the program also supported community solar projects and zero-interest loans, with coverage extending to every state and US territories.
Legal battles and potential utility bill hikes
This move comes after a law signed by former President Trump took away the EPA's authority to run these grants.
The sudden shutdown puts affordable energy projects on hold, especially in neighborhoods that need them most.
With legal battles now brewing over existing contracts, advocates warn this could mean higher utility bills and fewer green jobs—making it tougher for communities to access clean energy and for the US to hit its climate goals.