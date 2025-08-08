US tariffs on Indian drugs could hit American patients hard
The US is planning steep new tariffs—up to 250%—on medicines from India.
Since India supplies about 40% of America's generic drugs, these extra costs could make it tough for Indian companies to keep selling in the US.
That might mean higher prices or fewer affordable meds for American patients.
Moving production to US not feasible for Indian manufacturers
Indian manufacturers say moving production to the US would take years and cost a lot more, with FDA-approved plants eating up a big chunk of revenue.
If no other country can match India's scale and low prices, Americans may have to pay more or face drug shortages in the meantime.
What does this mean for India-US trade ties?
Industry voices warn these tariffs could seriously disrupt access to essential medicines and push up healthcare costs long-term.
Plus, this move could put extra strain on trade ties between the US and India—never great news for anyone relying on affordable healthcare.