LIC's profit rises 5% to ₹10,986cr in Q1 FY26

LIC's solvency ratio improves to 2.17%

Even with more revenue, LIC sold about 15% fewer individual policies this quarter (just over 30 lakh compared to nearly 36 lakh last year), showing it's getting tougher to attract new customers.

On the bright side, LIC's financial health improved—its solvency ratio is up to 2.17%, and it still leads the pack with a massive 63.5% share of first-year premium income by June-end.