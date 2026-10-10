Elon Musk accuses Mukesh Ambani of blocking Starlink in India

Elon Musk just took a swipe at Mukesh Ambani, suggesting he's blocking Starlink from entering India to keep Jio on top.

Musk tweeted, "Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?"

and argued that opening up the market could help bring internet to schools and small businesses in areas that really need it.