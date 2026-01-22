Elon Musk makes unexpected stop at Davos

Why does it matter?

Musk isn't just there for show—he's set to join BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on stage Thursday afternoon.

With roughly 3,000 delegates attending in total, including about 400 political leaders and nearly 850 top CEOs and chairs, his presence highlights how much his influence has grown.

Projects like Starlink (bringing internet to conflict zones) and xAI's Grok (which has drawn public debate) show that Musk is playing an even bigger role in shaping tech—and politics—worldwide.