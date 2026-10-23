Musk reportedly invests $1B in Skydance
What's the story
Elon Musk has invested around $1 billion in Skydance, a newly formed media company, Semafor reported. The investment comes after Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery to form a new entity. The co-CEOs of the combined company, David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz, are working on unifying two major streaming services, Paramount+ and HBO Max, and several networks under one corporate roof.
Financial boost
Investment to help Skydance improve stock price
Musk's investment in Skydance came around the same time as equity contributions from other Skydance investors, including board member Laurene Powell Jobs.
The financial injection is expected to give a much-needed boost to the company as it looks to cut costs and improve its stock price.
Notably, Skydance has already committed to reducing costs by $6 billion over three years.
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