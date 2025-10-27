Musk's Starlink leases first office space in Mumbai

Elon Musk 's satellite communications venture, Starlink, has leased its first office space in Mumbai . The new space is located at the Boomerang commercial complex in Chandivali. The move marks a major milestone in Starlink's expansion plans for India as it seeks to strengthen its on-ground presence across the country.

Office details Office space spans 1,294 square feet The newly leased office space spans 1,294 square feet and will be occupied by Starlink's legal team. The lease agreement, which was signed on October 14, is for a five-year period with an annual rent escalation of 5%. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹31.7 lakh for the space.

Expansion plans Gateway earth stations to boost connectivity Despite the seemingly small size of its Mumbai office, the move is significant in light of Starlink's broader India strategy. The company is said to be setting up nine gateway earth stations across the country, including one in Mumbai. This comes as part of its preparations for a commercial launch of satellite communication services in India.