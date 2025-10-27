Will Ratan Tata's right-hand man get reappointed as trustee? Business Oct 27, 2025

Mehli Mistry, a close associate of Ratan Tata and trustee at Tata Trusts, is waiting to hear if he'll be reappointed—his current term ends October 28.

The Trusts have started a circular vote that needs every trustee to agree before he can continue.

As of now, not everyone has cast their vote.