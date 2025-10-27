Next Article
Will Ratan Tata's right-hand man get reappointed as trustee?
Business
Mehli Mistry, a close associate of Ratan Tata and trustee at Tata Trusts, is waiting to hear if he'll be reappointed—his current term ends October 28.
The Trusts have started a circular vote that needs every trustee to agree before he can continue.
As of now, not everyone has cast their vote.
Mistry joined as trustee in 2022
Tata Trusts owns a big chunk of Tata Sons and plays a key role in steering the group's future.
Mistry joined as trustee back in 2022 after a major leadership shake-up.
The board wants all seats filled to keep things running smoothly, so they're aiming to wrap up voting by Tuesday and avoid any gaps in leadership.