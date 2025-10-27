Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as MD for 3 years
Sanofi India just picked Deepak Arora as its new Managing Director for the next three years (pending final approvals).
He'll be leading the company's big-picture strategy in India, with a focus on innovation and making things run smoother across all teams.
Arora's extensive experience will help drive growth
This move is aimed at driving growth and fostering a stronger, more inclusive culture at Sanofi India.
With over 30 years of experience in pharma across several continents, Arora is expected to help the company serve patients better and support sustainable growth.
His career spans senior roles in sales and business expansion
Arora has worked in senior roles at global healthcare companies, handling everything from sales to business expansion.
Arora succeeds interim MD Rachid Ayari
He's taking over from interim MD Rachid Ayari, who will stay on as Whole-time Director and CFO.
This leadership change signals fresh energy for Sanofi India's next chapter.