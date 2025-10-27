American investment firm KKR in talks to acquire Costa Coffee

KKR, a leading American investment firm, is considering acquiring Costa Coffee, one of Britain's largest high street hospitality groups. KKR is said to be in talks with The Coca-Cola Company and its advisors at Lazard for a potential deal. This comes as a surprise as KKR had seemingly lost interest in pursuing a bid in late August after the auction news broke.

Bid details KKR's offer details remain uncertain While KKR's interest in Costa Coffee is confirmed, the specifics of its offer remain unclear. According to Sky News, the firm's interest is still fluid and it may decide against a binding offer or partner with another bidder. This puts KKR in competition with other potential buyers such as Bain Capital and TDR Capital.

Retention and valuation Coca-Cola's struggles with Costa Coffee Coca-Cola plans to keep Costa's ready-to-drink range, which is sold through other retailers. The company has been struggling with Costa's performance for some time now. It was reported that Costa could be valued at around £1.5 billion, less than half of the £3.9 billion Coca-Cola paid in 2021. However, it remains unclear if Coca-Cola would be willing to sell the business at this price point.