Reliance Jio introduces plans for Corporate JioFi device: Check benefits

Reliance Jio has launched a new range of Corporate JioFi plans, starting at ₹299/month. The plans come with a portable router provided on a "use and return" basis, offering businesses an effective internet solution. The move is part of Jio's strategy to offer flexible connectivity options for small and medium enterprises through its dedicated mobile broadband service.

Device details The Corporate JioFi device connects up to 10 devices The Corporate JioFi device is a portable Wi-Fi hotspot that can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices at once. It runs on 4G LTE networks, providing download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. The device has a battery capacity of 2,300mAh, which lasts for nearly six hours on continuous usage.

Plan features Plans start at ₹299/month with an 18-month lock-in Jio's Corporate JioFi plans start at ₹299/month for 35GB data, 100 SMS per day, and a lock-in period of 24 months. The higher-tier plan at ₹349/month offers 50GB data with an 18-month lock-in period. The top-tier plan at ₹399/month provides the most data at 65GB per month but also comes with an 18-month lock-in period.