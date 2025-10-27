#ThisDayThatYear: Musk tweets in search of self-driving car help
In 2015, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla was looking for people to help build its Autopilot software and push toward full self-driving cars.
Ashok Elluswamy replied, landed the job, and today leads Tesla's Autopilot and AI division.
This moment shows how one tweet can shape a company's future—and how Musk uses social media to find top talent.
Musk's tweet leads to Tesla's Autopilot AI team
Musk has said about 90% of Tesla's growth comes from building things in-house, not buying other companies.
That 2015 tweet marked the beginning of Tesla's Autopilot AI team.
Elluswamy, a Carnegie Mellon grad, became director of Autopilot software after joining and has been key in making autonomous driving central to what Tesla does.
Musk credits Elluswamy and his team for major progress toward fully self-driving cars.