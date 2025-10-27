ThisDayThatYear: Musk tweets in search of self-driving car help

Musk's tweet leads to Tesla's Autopilot AI team

Musk has said about 90% of Tesla's growth comes from building things in-house, not buying other companies.

That 2015 tweet marked the beginning of Tesla's Autopilot AI team.

Elluswamy, a Carnegie Mellon grad, became director of Autopilot software after joining and has been key in making autonomous driving central to what Tesla does.

Musk credits Elluswamy and his team for major progress toward fully self-driving cars.