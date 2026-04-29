Elon Musk sues OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for $134 billion Business Apr 29, 2026

Elon Musk is taking OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to court, saying the company ditched its non-profit roots for big profits.

Musk, who was involved in OpenAI's early days, claims his $38 million contribution was meant for open-source AI that benefits everyone—not just big tech.

Now, he wants $134 billion in damages and is pushing for Altman to step down as CEO.