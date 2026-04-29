Elon Musk sues OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for $134 billion
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to court, saying the company ditched its non-profit roots for big profits.
Musk, who was involved in OpenAI's early days, claims his $38 million contribution was meant for open-source AI that benefits everyone—not just big tech.
Now, he wants $134 billion in damages and is pushing for Altman to step down as CEO.
Altman lawyers say Musk missed $1B
Altman's legal team says Musk didn't deliver on a promised $1 billion in pledged contributions and thinks Musk's real issue is competition with his own AI projects.
With the trial having kicked off on Tuesday, their public spat is only heating up.