Elon Musk testified OpenAI founding followed debate with Larry Page
Business
Elon Musk just shared that he started OpenAI after a heated debate with Google's Larry Page about the risks of artificial intelligence.
This came up during his testimony in an ongoing court battle with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Musk warns trial could affect philanthropy
Prior to OpenAI's 2015 founding, Musk says he and Page clashed over AI safety, with Page reportedly saying, "I don't care if you think that [AI] is dangerous. I think it is dangerous."
That moment pushed Musk to create OpenAI as a nonprofit focused on public good.
Now, as the trial unfolds, Musk warns that its outcome could affect how people view philanthropy and giving in the US.