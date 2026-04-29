Elon Musk to testify in $150B suit against Altman, OpenAI
Business
Elon Musk is set to testify in a huge lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI, claiming the company broke public trust by shifting from a nonprofit to a for-profit business.
Musk wants $150 billion in damages and is pushing for OpenAI to return to its nonprofit roots by replacing key leaders.
Trial may set AI ethics precedent
Musk says OpenAI cashed in on what was meant to be a public good, while OpenAI argues he supported their changes until he couldn't get more control.
They also point out that Musk never delivered on his promised $1 billion funding.
The trial could shape how AI companies balance profit with ethics, making this case one to watch for anyone interested in tech's future.