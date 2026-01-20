Elon Musk vs Ryanair CEO: Starlink sparks a social media showdown

Musk fired back that airlines without internet will lose customers, dismissing O'Leary's fuel math and calling him "an utter idiot." He argued that offering in-flight Wi-Fi is a bigger deal for travelers than saving a few bucks on fuel.

O'Leary stands firm, questions demand

O'Leary shrugged off Musk's comments, saying he doesn't take advice from "that cesspit of his called X." He also doubts passengers want to pay for Wi-Fi on short flights.

Still, some airlines are already rolling out Starlink—Lufthansa announced plans to introduce it, and Scandinavian Airlines reportedly operated its first Starlink-enabled flight.