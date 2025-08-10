You can't use power banks on your Emirates flights anymore

Emirates has announced a new policy banning the use of power banks on its flights. The ban, which comes into effect from October 1, 2025, is aimed at reducing fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries. While passengers can still carry one power bank under 100Wh in their carry-on luggage, its use during the flight will be strictly prohibited.

Policy details Key points of the new policy The new policy allows passengers to carry one power bank under 100Wh in their hand luggage, but it can't be used to charge personal devices onboard. Charging a power bank using the aircraft's power supply is also prohibited. All accepted power banks must have capacity rating information available, and cannot be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard.

Risk assessment Why the ban? The ban comes from safety assessments and a growing global concern over the hazards of lithium-ion batteries, especially those associated with portable power banks. Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries, which are the main components of most power banks, are known to carry thermal runaway risks. This is where a battery's temperature rises uncontrollably, potentially leading to fire or explosion.