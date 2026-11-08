Employee automates job, gets fired, then asked to train replacement
What's the story
An employee has sparked a major debate after claiming that their employer laid them off after they automated most of their daily tasks. The company then asked the same employee to train their replacement. The incident was shared on X as a screenshot of a Reddit discussion and has since gone viral, raising questions about workplace loyalty, automation's impact on job security, and whether workers should train those who take over their roles after being let go.
Job impact
Employee's post that started the debate
The screenshot of a Reddit discussion, titled "My employer is asking me to train the person replacing me after I automated most of my daily tasks. Am I wrong for refusing?" detailed how the employee had automated most of their routine tasks, making their work more efficient.
However, this efficiency led to the employer eliminating their role and asking them to train a replacement.
Loyalty debate
The situation has divided opinions online
The employee questioned why they should help the organization transition to a replacement after being let go.
This has sparked a larger conversation about whether employees who automate their work risk making their own positions redundant and if they should be expected to transfer the efficiencies and knowledge they developed to someone else.
The situation has divided Reddit users, with some arguing that employees shouldn't have to train those taking over their jobs without extra compensation.
Replacement training
What do netizens think about the issue?
The Reddit discussion has divided opinions.
Some users argue that employees should consider financial implications before refusing the handover, as layoffs where they ask you to train your replacement often come with an incentive.
Others argue that employees should consider their colleagues who will continue working with the replacement and do what they can for them.
Some users suggested limiting the handover to essential information instead of every efficiency or shortcut developed over time.
Shared experiences
User shares experience of being asked to train replacement
Several users shared their own experiences of being asked to recruit or train their replacements before leaving their organizations.
One Redditor said they had hired their own replacement and trained people who would take over their entire department after the company decided to outsource the team to India.
The user said it was just business and made economic sense for the business to move the team overseas.