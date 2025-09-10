Next Article
Endurance Technologies zooms 2% on strong sales, profit growth
Endurance Technologies, a big name in auto parts, saw its stock climb 2.1% to ₹3,043.80 on September 10, making it one of the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The boost reflects investors' confidence in how well the company's been doing lately.
The company's financials in the last 4 quarters
Endurance's sales have jumped from ₹6,547 crore in March 2021 to ₹11,560 crore by March 2025, and profits rose from ₹519 crore to ₹836 crore over the same period.
Even this past quarter (June 2025), sales hit ₹3,318 crore—up from last year's ₹2,825 crore—showing that Endurance is keeping up its momentum in India's fast-moving auto sector.