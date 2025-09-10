India to offer relief package for exporters hit by US tariffs

What the government is doing to help exporters

The government is considering collateral-free loans and lower interest rates to help exporters manage cash flow, with ₹2,250 crore ($255 million) set aside in this year's budget.

There's also talk of expanding support up to ₹25,000 crore over six years.

Plus, India wants to help businesses tap into new markets in Africa and Latin America by offering guidance on branding and packaging—so they're not so dependent on the US market going forward.