Epack Prefab Technologies's Q2 profit more than doubles YoY

Most of this growth came from Epack's Prefab Division, which benefited from strong demand in construction and bigger manufacturing capacity. Still, despite these impressive results, Epack's stock is trading below its IPO price as investors stay cautious.

Epack's rapid growth and improved credit rating

Epack isn't just growing—it's outpacing the competition. Its Prefab Business saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.2% between FY22 and FY25, way above industry norms.

Smart investments like a new sandwich panel production line and better efficiency helped make this possible.

Plus, rating agency ICRA recently bumped up Epack's credit rating to A+, signaling solid financial health and bright prospects ahead.