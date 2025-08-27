Next Article
EPFO 3.0 to allow real-time fund access via UPI
EPFO is rolling out a major digital update called EPFO 3.0, aiming to make life easier for over eight crore Provident Fund members.
With this upgrade, you'll be able to access your funds faster using UPI and ATMs—less paperwork and shorter waits.
The launch was expected in June 2025, but it's been pushed back due to technical reasons and tests.
Real-time fund access via UPI
EPFO 3.0 is all about ditching manual steps and bringing everything online.
You may soon be able to withdraw money in real time, possibly using a PIN or Aadhaar-based verification, with reduced need to visit an office or fill out forms.
This move is part of the bigger Digital India push, making it way simpler and quicker for you to manage your savings whenever you need them.