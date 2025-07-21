EPFO adds over 20L members in May 2025—biggest jump

Nearly 60% of new EPFO sign-ups were first-timers aged 18-25, with young women joining in bigger numbers too—a solid sign that more fresh grads and early-career folks are landing formal jobs.

Over 16 lakh existing members switched jobs

Over 16 lakh existing members switched jobs but kept their EPFO accounts active instead of cashing out, showing that awareness about long-term financial security is catching on among professionals.