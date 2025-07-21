Next Article
AI firm LatentView reports 31% profit surge, bets big on GenAI
LatentView Analytics, a Chennai-based AI firm, just reported a 31% profit surge for April-June 2025, hitting ₹51 crore with revenue up 20%.
That's 10 quarters in a row of steady growth.
Their Financial Services arm was the star performer, growing nearly 50% year-on-year.
LatentView's growth story and future plans
LatentView is betting big on GenAI—expecting this segment to double and make up to 14% of their revenue by next year.
Most of their money comes from loyal clients (over five years and counting), and almost all their business is in the US.
If you're into tech or curious about how AI companies are scaling up globally, LatentView's story is worth watching.