EPFO allows NRIs moving abroad to withdraw EPF early
If you're a nonresident Indian planning to move abroad for good, you don't have to wait until 58 to access your Employees's Provident Fund (EPF).
The EPFO lets you withdraw the full amount after completing a few formalities before leaving India.
Or, if you'd rather, you can keep your EPF parked in India and let it earn 8.25% annual interest.
Just note that once you're a nonresident Indian, you can't add more money to it.
NRI EPF withdrawal options and taxes
EPF withdrawals for nonresident Indians may be taxable in India based on how long you worked here, when you take out the money, and the exemptions applicable to the withdrawal.
You've got options: pull out your balance after 2 months of unemployment, make a partial withdrawal at age 54, or go for a full withdrawal if you're relocating permanently.
If you keep your account active until retirement age (58), you'll get the whole amount plus all the interest earned.