EPFO allows NRIs moving abroad to withdraw EPF early

If you're a nonresident Indian planning to move abroad for good, you don't have to wait until 58 to access your Employees's Provident Fund (EPF).

The EPFO lets you withdraw the full amount after completing a few formalities before leaving India.

Or, if you'd rather, you can keep your EPF parked in India and let it earn 8.25% annual interest.

Just note that once you're a nonresident Indian, you can't add more money to it.