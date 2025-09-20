EPFO introduces Annexure K download for seamless PF transfers

Why Annexure K matters

Annexure K is the official proof that your PF money and pension credits have moved with you when changing jobs. It lists your balance, service history, and employment dates—basically everything needed for future claims or pension calculations.

To get yours, just log in to the Member Portal, head to Online Services - Track Claim Status, and hit Download Annexure K.

No paperwork or office visits needed anymore—just a few clicks and you're set.