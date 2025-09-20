EPFO introduces Annexure K download for seamless PF transfers
Good news if you've ever switched jobs: EPFO now lets you download your PF transfer certificate (Annexure K) directly from its Member Portal.
No more waiting on office requests—just a quick PDF download.
This move is all about making PF transfers between employers simpler and more transparent, so you can track your own status anytime.
Why Annexure K matters
Annexure K is the official proof that your PF money and pension credits have moved with you when changing jobs. It lists your balance, service history, and employment dates—basically everything needed for future claims or pension calculations.
To get yours, just log in to the Member Portal, head to Online Services - Track Claim Status, and hit Download Annexure K.
No paperwork or office visits needed anymore—just a few clicks and you're set.