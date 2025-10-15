EPFO's new withdrawal rules: You can now withdraw 100% balance
Big update from EPFO: they've changed the withdrawal rules so you can now take out up to 100% of your eligible PF balance for certain needs, as long as you leave at least 25% in the account.
But if you lose your job, you'll need to wait 12 months (instead of 2) to withdraw, and the wait for pension funds is now 36 months.
The goal? Make money accessible when you need it, but still protect your future savings.
Other key changes you should know about
EPFO has cut down withdrawal categories from 13 to just 3, so less paperwork and fewer headaches.
If you switch jobs, automatic fund transfers will only work if your UAN is linked to Aadhaar.
Fast-track settlements are now possible for claims up to ₹5 lakh.
EPFO also wants you to link your Aadhaar and use their digital tools like Passbook Lite and the UMANG app—part of their new 'EPFO 3.0' push to make managing your retirement money easier and more secure.