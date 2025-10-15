EPFO's new withdrawal rules: You can now withdraw 100% balance Business Oct 15, 2025

Big update from EPFO: they've changed the withdrawal rules so you can now take out up to 100% of your eligible PF balance for certain needs, as long as you leave at least 25% in the account.

But if you lose your job, you'll need to wait 12 months (instead of 2) to withdraw, and the wait for pension funds is now 36 months.

The goal? Make money accessible when you need it, but still protect your future savings.