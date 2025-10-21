Former Google CEO accused of stalking, abuse by ex-mistress

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been accused of stalking and abuse by his ex-mistress Michelle Ritter. The allegations also include claims of "toxic masculinity" and an extensive digital surveillance system during their secret competition over money, a failed AI start-up, and access to a Bel Air mansion. Ritter (31) filed for a temporary restraining order against Schmidt (70) late last year, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post.

Legal proceedings Ritter and Schmidt signed a 'written settlement agreement' in December In early December, Ritter and Schmidt, who has an estimated net worth of $44.8 billion according to Bloomberg, signed a "written settlement agreement." This deal required Schmidt to make "substantial payments" to Ritter. However, just a week later on December 11, she filed a "domestic violence restraining order" against him. The order was withdrawn three weeks later on January 6 after both parties apparently reached a new agreement.

Surveillance claims Ritter claimed Schmidt locked her out of her AI-focused venture Ritter claimed in her filing that Schmidt had locked her out of the website of her AI-focused venture firm Steel Perlot, which he had invested $100 million into. She also alleged that Schmidt demanded she agree to "a gag order on any sexual assault or harassment allegations and sign a knowingly false declaration that any such allegations never happened."

Legal response Schmidt's lawyers filed an 82-page response on October 8 On October 8, Schmidt's lawyers filed an 82-page response, arguing that "Michelle Ritter's demonstrably false Complaint is a blatant abuse of the judicial system." However, most of this legal response has been redacted ahead of a court hearing scheduled for December 4 in downtown Los Angeles. The billionaire's legal team also filed a motion on October 8 to seal the court documents. A final ruling on this matter is still pending.

Power dynamics Private investigators followed her parents, claims Ritter In her December filing, Ritter claimed that her former partner was "extraordinarily powerful and capable" and had used every means to block her from accessing secure data, devices, finances or businesses, or to "simply live my life in peace." She also alleged that private investigators followed her parents to and from dinner at an LA restaurant. When questioned by police officers, one said he worked for a "billionaire's private security detail" and was "not going to wake him up."