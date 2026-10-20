Eric Schmidt's 1% Anthropic stake could be worth $20 billion

Anthropic's co-founders are already billionaires, each with a fortune of $8 billion, thanks to the company's last funding round.

At a recent investor meeting, a valuation of around $1.5 trillion was discussed, lower than earlier expectations of about $2 trillion.

Even using Anthropic's most recent valuation of $965 billion, Schmidt's stake in Anthropic would add nearly $10 billion to his existing wealth of $57.5 billion, according to Bloomberg's wealth index.