Essencore, Syrma SGS partner to increase electronics manufacturing in India
Essencore, known for its memory and storage tech, is partnering with Syrma SGS to ramp up electronics manufacturing in India.
Announced at the Essencore India Conclave, this move will also bring Essencore's high-performance KLEVV products to the Indian market, all in support of the Make in India initiative.
Partnership aims to boost homegrown electronics
This partnership is not just about new gadgets; it is about building India's tech ecosystem for the long run.
Sandeep Tandon, executive chairman, Syrma SGS Technology, called it a big step for local manufacturing, while Essencore's Nitin Malhotra, India country manager, said they are focused on creating solutions that fit what Indian users actually need.
The goal: more innovation, stronger industry ties, and a boost for homegrown electronics.