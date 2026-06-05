Estro Tech Robotics secures 1cr seed from Genrobotics Innovations
Business
Estro Tech Robotics, a Kerala-based startup, just scored ₹1 crore in seed funding from Genrobotics Innovations.
The fresh funds will help them speed up work on smart tech to improve city utilities and infrastructure.
By teaming up with Genrobotics, Estro Tech is set to combine its AIoT and automation skills with Genrobotics's know-how in taking new tech to market.
Created India's 1st UV sterilizing robot
Launched in 2020, Estro Tech first made headlines for creating India's first UV sterilizing robot during the pandemic.
Since then, they've branched out with RobAd, an in-store advertising robot, and even expanded into markets like Nigeria, Qatar, and South Korea.
With this new investment, they'll get not just funding but also mentorship and better market access.