ET MSME Awards 2025: Meet the 1st panel of judges Business Sep 04, 2025

The Economic Times just revealed its first panel of judges for the ET MSME Awards 2025, which spotlights India's most impressive micro, small, and medium enterprises.

With industry leaders Pankaj Chadha, Anil Bhardwaj, and Avantika Saraogi on board, this year's awards promise a fair and insightful selection process to recognize standout businesses across the country.