ET MSME Awards 2025: Meet the 1st panel of judges
The Economic Times just revealed its first panel of judges for the ET MSME Awards 2025, which spotlights India's most impressive micro, small, and medium enterprises.
With industry leaders Pankaj Chadha, Anil Bhardwaj, and Avantika Saraogi on board, this year's awards promise a fair and insightful selection process to recognize standout businesses across the country.
Judges' profiles
Pankaj Chadha leads Jyoti Steel Industries and chairs EEPC India, turning his company into a global exporter.
Anil Bhardwaj is FISME's Secretary-General with decades of hands-on experience helping MSMEs grow.
Avantika Saraogi heads Balrampur Chini Mills as Executive Director and has helped modernize her family business into a major agribusiness player.
Their combined expertise brings real-world perspective to the judging table.